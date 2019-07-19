Fears that roadworks will see Galway city centre grind to halt

Galway City Tribune – Lane closures from Eyre Square to Bohermore for almost the entire month of August – to facilitate the laying of a new watermain – will cause traffic chaos in the city during the peak tourism season, a local councillor warned this week.

Former Mayor, Michael Crowe, vowed this week to do everything in his power to try and get the works rescheduled away from a time when the city will be thronged with tourists and visitors.

“This does not make any sense at all. No one has any problem with this work being done but surely it doesn’t have to be done during the month of August and during the peak traffic times.

“Make no mistake about it, if this work goes ahead as scheduled, it will result in total traffic chaos in the city centre area and will hit hard at everyone including businesses, commuters and visitors to the city,” Cllr Crowe said.

This week, Galway City Council announced that roadworks from Eyre Square to Bohermore – resulting in temporary lane closures – would take place between Monday, August 5 and Friday, September 6 next (inclusive) from 9am to 6pm.

According to Ruth McNally, Director of Services in Transportation, Planning and Physical Development Directorate, Galway City Council, the work will involve the laying of a water distribution main by Irish Water.

