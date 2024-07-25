Fears over the future of the post office in Oughterard have been put to bed with the announcement of a new operator.

An Post have announced that Keogh’s Centra will take over the running of the service from September.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

There had been local concerns the service would be shut down, following the retirement of the postmistress.

Galway West Independent TD Noel Grealish says it’s excellent news – as the loss of a post office can be devastating for an area.

The post Fears over future of post office in Oughterard put to bed with announcement of new operator appeared first on Galway Bay FM.