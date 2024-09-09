Fears of major accident in Dunmore due to condition of buildings on main street
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There are fears of a major accident in Dunmore town due to the poor condition of the buildings on the main street.
Bridge Street is part of a regional road, but Galway East Deputy Sean Canney says that some of the buildings are at the point of collapse.
The Independent Deputy says given its narrow roadway, residents who live there are taking their lives into their hands every time they come out their front doors.
Deputy Canney is calling on Galway County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to address this safety issue urgently.
The post Fears of major accident in Dunmore due to condition of buildings on main street appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
