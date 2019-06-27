Fears for future of Galway farmers

THE fact that close on half of all Galway farm families do not have a succession plan in place is a serious worry for the future of farming over the coming years in the county, a farm leader has warned this week.

A survey carried out by the ifac accounting group found that 45% of Galway farmers did not have a clear succession plan in place and were also seriously concerned about the farm being viable enough for the next generation to take on.

Teresa Roche, Galway IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Representative, told the Connacht Tribune that the lack of any succession plan for nearly half of the county’s farms was a matter of major concern.

“There is a serious worry there that the generational family farm could be lost if a definite succession plan is not in place. We all know farming is in a difficult financial situation but farmers must look to the future and to the next generation who will take over.

“We would encourage all farm families to sit down and engage openly in a candid conversation about the future of the farm. This first step alone can be a huge one in at least bringing the issue into the open,” said Teresa Roche.

See full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune.