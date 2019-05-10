Fearless and funny, Fantasy Ireland runs out of steam

REVIEW – Fantasy Ireland – Town Hall Theatre

It’s impossible not to warm to a performer who, in the middle of her show, hands a bowl of salted dark chocolate to the audience and invites everyone to take a piece.

Even without the chocolate, writer and actor Searlit Ní Gallachoir (Charlotte Gallagher) is a wonderful performer, full of energy and warmth.

Her one-woman show, Fantasy Ireland, which is more stand-up than theatre in its current form, has many comic and unsettling moments.

Searlit, English-born, but with Irish ancestry, and a passport to prove it, has moved to Galway to study drama at NUG. Her mission is to discover the mysticism and magic that she associates with Ireland – pagan witchcraft and Celtic empowerment – to become a sort of goddess on the Western shore.

Clearly, that’ll be a fun journey! She shares her adventures in a vivid, animated form, explaining that her reason for moving here was a broken relationship rather than Brexit, but that Fantasy Ireland would not be a show “about break-ups and blood”; the blood being a reference to menstruation.

Of course, both feature large in a way that’s funny and challenging. She can do serious too, as she demonstrates when recreating the events that led to her broken engagement. Violence and controlling behaviour are explored in a seemingly casual way, but the message hits home.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.