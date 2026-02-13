Father and son accused of demanding money from vulnerable man

By Ronan Judge

A father and son have appeared in court charged with demanding money with menaces from a “vulnerable” man after he collected a social welfare payment from a Galway City post office.

Francis Sweeney (55), with addresses at 19 Liam Mellows Terrace, Bohermore and 15A Rahoon Road, Shantalla, and Oisin Reilly (25), with a former address at Glencorrib, Shrule, County Mayo, and who is currently in custody, are each charged with an offence contrary to section 17 of the Public Order Act.

It is alleged that on August 14, 2024 at Bohermore Post Office, they made an unwarranted demand with menaces, that an injured party repay a debt they claimed he owed and threatened him with violence if he did not.

Detective Garda Gerry Carroll told Galway District Court that in reply to the charge after caution, Francis Sweeney said: “F**k off”.

Objecting to Sweeney’s application for bail, Detective Carroll said the injured party had just collected a social welfare payment at the post office when he was approached by two men in a car.

The court heard it was alleged Sweeney and Reilly demandemoney from the man for an alleged debt and threatened him with violence if the money was not paid.

It would also be alleged that an independent witness from the Simon Community heard the threats, the court heard.

Detective Carroll said the alleged victim was a “vulnerable” person who was currently in prison and there were serious concerns over potential witness interference.

He said the State was also concerned Sweeney was not residing at his given address and might not turn up for court appearances.

Defence solicitor, Karl O’Connor, told the court his client would be willing to abide by any bail conditions set down by the court.

Mr O’Connor said that given the alleged injured party was in prison, there was “little or no prospect” of his client interfering with the witness.

Judge Vincent Deane refused bail and remanded Francis Sweeney in custody to appear again on February 9.

At Galway District Court on Wednesday, Gardaí did not object to bail for Oisin Reilly, who the court was told was currently in custody on an unrelated matter.

However Detective Carroll said he wanted to reiterate his concerns for the injured party and that as part of the bail conditions, there should not be any direct or indirect interference with him.

Oisin Reilly was remanded in custody to appear again on March 30.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.

