Farrelly, Fahy and Mannion sprint to gold in Tullamore

DAY two of the National Juvenile Outdoor Track and Field championships were held on Sunday last in Tullamore, with the U13-19 individual finals taking place. Yet again, there were some excellent medal winning performances from Galway athletes and clubs.

Local competitors particularly impressed over hurdles, with seven medals across the discipline. Ella Farrelly of Craughwell AC got the day off to the best possible start with a superb victory in the U13 60m hurdles in a flying time of 9.98 seconds.

Caoimhe Farrell of Loughrea AC followed up with a bronze medal in the U15 75m hurdles, while Chloe Casey of GCH secured silver in the U18 100m hurdles in a dramatic photo finish

Darragh Fahy of Loughrea continued his incredible season with victory in the U13 60m hurdles in a fast 9.52. Richard McGrath of GCH took bronze behind Fahy.

David Mannion of South Galway AC won gold in the U15 80m hurdles, while Conor Hoade of GCH was also triumphant in the U16 100m hurdles.

In the field events, Conor Trehy of GCH came third in the U17 boys triple jump with a leap of 11.97m, while clubmate Aoife Waldron also won bronze in the U16 triple jump.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.