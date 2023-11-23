Farrell claims Government intent on getting graduates “on plane to Australia as quickly as possible”

When it comes to workforce planning, the Government’s only idea seems to be getting graduates on a plane to Australia as quickly as possible.

That’s according to Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell, who’s been speaking in the Dáil on the HSE recruitment freeze.





She’s told the Dáil that two of the most important things in life are housing and healthcare – and both are in perpetual crisis in Ireland.

Deputy Farrell said a recruitment freeze, when the system is “bursting at the seams”, is particularly incomprehensible.

