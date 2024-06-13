  • Services

Services

Farmers with lower payments in West to benefit from €15m CAP boost

Published:

Farmers with lower payments in West to benefit from €15m CAP boost
Share story:

Farmers in the West of Ireland with lower CAP payments are to benefit from a €15m boost over the next few years.

Analysis the Basic Income Support for Sustainability shows that money is set to flow from 15 counties in the south and east to 9 counties, mainly in the West.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’s as a result of the current CAP, and will see an extra €1.7m for Galway, with the likes of Mayo, Kerry and Donegal benefitting slightly more.

Darren Carty Sheep & Schemes Editor with the Farmer’s Journal spoke to Sarah Slevin about the impact it will have on Galway farmers.

The post Farmers with lower payments in West to benefit from €15m CAP boost appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Contracts signed for nine million euro social inclusion programme in Galway

The contracts have been signed for a nine million euro social inclusion programme in Galway. Know...

no_space
Ballinasloe and Portumna students win prizes at An Taisce Green Schools Water Awards

Students from Ballinasloe and Portumna have taken home prizes at the annual An Taisce Green Schoo...

no_space
Michelle Gildernew overtakes Ciarán Mullooly in race for MEP seat in Midlands North West

Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew has overtaken Ciaran Mullooly in the race for an MEP seat in...

no_space
Excellent opportunity to acquire mixed farm facilities at Templemoyle Lodge, Athenry

Templemoyle Lodge is located approximately 4 miles from Athenry and 17 miles from Galway city.  A...

no_space
Chris McManus says ‘still all to play for’ for Sinn Féin in Midlands North West after elimination

Outgoing MEP Chris McManus says it’s still all to play for in the Midlands North West for h...

no_space
Chambers now chasing Mullooly in Midlands North West count after big transfer boost

Midlands North West candidate Lisa Chambers is now chasing Ciaran Mullooly after benefitting from...

no_space
Ciarán Mullooly cautiously optimistic over outcome of Midlands North West count

Midlands North West candidate Ciarán Mullooly says he is cautiously optimistic regarding his posi...

no_space
City Councillor calls for ban on sharing images of road traffic accidents

A city councillor has labelled the practice of taking and sharing pictures of road traffic incide...

no_space
Dáil hears funding levels for Cancer Centre in Ballinsloe are ‘shameful’

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has described the level of funding being provided to the Cance...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up