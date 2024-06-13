Farmers in the West of Ireland with lower CAP payments are to benefit from a €15m boost over the next few years.

Analysis the Basic Income Support for Sustainability shows that money is set to flow from 15 counties in the south and east to 9 counties, mainly in the West.





It’s as a result of the current CAP, and will see an extra €1.7m for Galway, with the likes of Mayo, Kerry and Donegal benefitting slightly more.

Darren Carty Sheep & Schemes Editor with the Farmer’s Journal spoke to Sarah Slevin about the impact it will have on Galway farmers.

The post Farmers with lower payments in West to benefit from €15m CAP boost appeared first on Galway Bay FM.