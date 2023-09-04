  • Services

Farmers in North Galway “sleeping with guns” due to rampant trespassing and lurching

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers in North Galway are “sleeping with guns in their beds” because of rampant trespassing and illegal hare lurching on their lands.

That’s according to Councillor Andrew Reddington, who raised the issue today at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee.

He told Galway Garda Superintendent Gerry Roche that he’s afraid someone is going to be killed if stronger action isn’t taken.

Councillor Reddington spoke to David Nevin after the meeting.

