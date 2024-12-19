Farmers have a critical role to play in improving Ireland’s water quality

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
By SINÉAD DEVANEY
“ALL sectors of Irish agriculture will have to implement practice change to achieve the desired improvements in Ireland’s water quality status”, Director of Research in Teagasc, Professor Pat Dillon, told a packed house at the Teagasc National Dairy Conference in Limerick last month.
In Ireland, water quality targets are set under the Water Framework Directive, which requires all waters to reach ‘good’ or ‘high’ ecological status by 2027. Currently 54% of Irish water bodies are of ‘good’ or ‘high’ ecological status.
Agriculture is a significant pressure in 1,023 of the 1,649 water bodies that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has identified as being ‘at risk’ to water quality. However, two-thirds of these also have other significant pressures.
Agriculture is the main pressure affecting water quality in Ireland, given its role as the largest land-use in Ireland. The next greatest pressures then are hydromorphology (channelisation); urban wastewater and forestry.
So, we have great scope for improvement, and the agricultural industry and farmers have a big role to play in this. There are supports available to help.
Teagasc’s Better Farming for Water Campaign launch
Teagasc recently launched a Teagasc Better Farming for Water campaign highlighting 8-Actions for Change.
The ‘Better Farming for Water’ campaign will build on existing water quality programmes such as ACRES, ASSAP, Agricultural Catchments Programme, Farming for Water EIP, Waters of LIFE, Blue Dot Catchments, Slaney project (and others) to improve water quality.
The multi-actor (farmers, advisors/researchers, agri-food industry, community, government) approach to support farmers will ensure that challenges and solutions to address local water quality are delivered at farm, catchment and regional scale. This campaign is part of a wider whole-of-government approach to improve water quality.
The objective of the ‘Better Farming for Water’ campaign will be to support all farmers to reduce the loads of nitrogen, phosphate, sediment and pesticides entering our river network through either diffuse or point source pathways from agricultural sources.
Pictured: Dooyertha River, Kiltullagh, Athenry.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
For all the news you never knew you needed to know
A Different View with Dave O’Connell For as long as I can remember, I’ve read and loved newspa...
Loughrea left to rue spurned chances in agonising loss to Dublin’s Na Fianna
Na Fianna 0-17 Loughrea 0-16 ONE-point defeats are killers, especially when a team leaves e...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Blocking the way At the weekly meeting of the Galway Urban Council, on Thursday, Mr. M...
Loughrea upset the odds with league win over Colga
By Mike Rafferty THOUGH the focus of most followers of the local game were on the Premier Divi...
Five Galway entries on shortlist for SFA awards
Five Galway-based companies have received six nominations between then for the Small Firms Associ...
Internet wipe out as storm hits sub-standard network
Large chunks of Galway have been left without internet access for weeks amid storm damage to the ...
Annaghdown fall at the final hurdle to classy Carlow side
Bennekerry-Tinryland 2-10 Annaghdown 1-7 By DARREN KELLY AT CROKE PARK HISTORY was ...
Galway United stars enjoy Ladies Day at the Áras
The achievements of Galway United’s senior women’s side in 2024 received the presidential seal of...
Leisureland gigs offers Shampain Christmas!
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell In the last couple of years, under the moniker Shampain, Cóilí...