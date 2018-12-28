Farmers asked to be more security conscious

FARMERS have been advised by a senior Garda to place a distinctive identification mark on all their machinery and tools, as part of a strategy to thwart thievery from farmyards and sheds.

Galway Chief Superintendent, Tom Curley, said that while rural crime figures were down in the past year, there was still a lot more that farmers and the general public could do, to at least eliminate opportunist thefts.

“We really do want farmers and the general public just to be that bit more security conscious. Too often, yards and sheds are left unlocked with machinery and tools easily accessible. Beating crime is not just the job of the Gardai. It requires a ‘buy-in’ from the general public as well, just to keep security high up on their daily agendas,” said Tom Curley.

He added that a key element in identifying tools, lawnmowers, quads, tractors and other machinery was for the farmer to have his or her own distinctive mark on the items which straight away would prove ownership.

Chief Supt. Curley also advised farmers to take pictures of their machinery and tools, something that wasn’t hard to do with the availability of mobile phones.

“It’s also a good practice for farmers to get into a routine of locking up gates and sheds when they are away from their farmyards.

“This might only seem like a small enough deterrent but in many cases, it can be enough to put off thieves from making a quick entry and exit from a shed or yard.

“There are also a range of outdoor lights available that can be used to light up the area around a farmyard and this is especially important during the Winter season when the cover of darkness suits thieves,” said Chief Supt. Curley.

