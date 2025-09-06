Farmer sets up dog runs on his land so neighbours’ pets can excercise safely

Permission has been granted for the provision of dog runs in the Monivea area, which will allow local people to exercise their pets in safety

The proposal was described in the application for Council approval as an amenity for use by the applicant (a semi-retired farmer) and his neighbours to provide a safe and confined open field environment as an alternative to walking dogs along the public roads.

Parking and fencing will be provided, along with bin storage for use by local dog owners. No buildings, welfare facilities or lighting are required.

In granting planning permission, the local authority said that it was supportive of smaller enterprises located in rural parts of the county.

Galway County Council considered the application by Padraig King for the development on his land at Corrafaireen, Ryehill, Monivea to be small in nature and would not have a negative impact on the environment.

The site is not zoned for development in the current County Development Plan.

Council planners stated that they consider and support the establishment of small scale rural orientated enterprises in unserviced rural areas outside of town or village settings which can be accommodated in existing farm buildings or can be established on a brownfield site, subject to satisfying various criteria.

These include the compatibility and general suitability to an unserviced rural area (primary consideration will be given to agriculture, renewable and marine resources, forestry, tourism, recreation or food production related enterprise activities and services).

They also consider the scale of the development so that it can assimilate appropriately into a rural setting.

Planners also looks towards the nature of developments and try to ensure that raw materials are sourced locally.

They also give due consideration of social and environmental impacts and ensure that any enterprise must not have a significant adverse impact on the environment or rural amenity.

They go on to state that any enterprise applied for must not constitute a road safety hazard or have a major adverse impact on the road network, road capacity and traffic levels.

They are also conscious that residential amenity is protected and that any enterprise must not have a significant adverse impact on residential amenity.

A condition of the permission granted is that the facility, on 3.4 acres, must be for the private use of the applicant and others and not used for commercial purposes.