Farmer sets up dog runs on his land so neighbours’ pets can excercise safely

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
Permission has been granted for the provision of dog runs in the Monivea area, which will allow local people to exercise their pets in safety
The proposal was described in the application for Council approval as an amenity for use by the applicant (a semi-retired farmer) and his neighbours to provide a safe and confined open field environment as an alternative to walking dogs along the public roads.
Parking and fencing will be provided, along with bin storage for use by local dog owners. No buildings, welfare facilities or lighting are required.
In granting planning permission, the local authority said that it was supportive of smaller enterprises located in rural parts of the county.
Galway County Council considered the application by Padraig King for the development on his land at Corrafaireen, Ryehill, Monivea to be small in nature and would not have a negative impact on the environment.
The site is not zoned for development in the current County Development Plan.
Council planners stated that they consider and support the establishment of small scale rural orientated enterprises in unserviced rural areas outside of town or village settings which can be accommodated in existing farm buildings or can be established on a brownfield site, subject to satisfying various criteria.
These include the compatibility and general suitability to an unserviced rural area (primary consideration will be given to agriculture, renewable and marine resources, forestry, tourism, recreation or food production related enterprise activities and services).
They also consider the scale of the development so that it can assimilate appropriately into a rural setting.
Planners also looks towards the nature of developments and try to ensure that raw materials are sourced locally.
They also give due consideration of social and environmental impacts and ensure that any enterprise must not have a significant adverse impact on the environment or rural amenity.
They go on to state that any enterprise applied for must not constitute a road safety hazard or have a major adverse impact on the road network, road capacity and traffic levels.
They are also conscious that residential amenity is protected and that any enterprise must not have a significant adverse impact on residential amenity.
A condition of the permission granted is that the facility, on 3.4 acres, must be for the private use of the applicant and others and not used for commercial purposes.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
First Citizen earns his place in history books
Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Mike Cubbard, is seeking to abolish the term His Worship in the formal...
Caretaker for past 33 years at Coláiste Iognaid — but no pension
Joe O’Toole has been caretaker at Coláiste Iognaid for 33 years, and last Friday was the first oc...
Catherine Connolly to address city memorial for residents of Galway Magdalene Laundry
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD and presidential candidate Catherine C...
Rally to take place in Galway city tomorrow to demand Government action to end crisis in Gaza.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGroups from across the West will come together in Gal...
St Nicholas Collegiate Church to host special back-to-school blessing service
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSt. Nicholas Collegiate Church in the city will host ...
Galway Chamber representatives highlight key infrastructure investment requirements to senior government ministers.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Chamber representatives have highlighted key i...
Athenry sports firm to exhibit at Ploughing Championships
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Athenry company is set to exhibit at the National ...
Hazardous waste collection event in city this weekend
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA hazardous waste collection event is being held in t...
Developer behind Monivea solar farm "committed" to second public consultation
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe developer behind a planned major solar farm near ...