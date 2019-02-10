Farmer information meetings on Pearl Mussel Programme to take place in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmer information meetings on the Pearl Mussel Programme will take place in Galway this month.

The results-based programme aims to improve conditions for the endangered freshwater pearl mussel in eight catchments across Ireland.

The project is a locally led European Innovation Partnership, whereby farmers are recognised and financially rewarded for delivering environmental benefits.

The event aims to offer background information on the programme, payment rates and how to apply.

The first Galway meeting relates to the Owenriff catchment and will take place at The Boat Inn in Oughterard on Monday (11/2) at 8pm.

A second meeting will take place in relation to Dawros catchment at FORUM Connemara on the 18th of Febraury at 8p.m.