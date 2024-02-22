Farmer accused of throwing cow dung at Minister Anne Rabbitte to contest assault charge

A south Galway farmer alleged to have thrown a bag of cow dung at Minister Anne Rabbitte is to contest a charge of assault.

38 year old Joseph Baldwin is alleged to have thrown the bag at a public meeting in Gort in January 2023.





At Gort District Court today, legal representation for Joseph Baldwin, of Ballyaneen, Gort told Judge Alec Gabbett that a hearing date is required in the case.

Mr Baldwin is charged with assaulting Galway East TD and Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte at a public meeting at O’Sullivans Hotel in Gort, on January 4th, 2023.

The meeting was held to discuss local concerns over a planned biogas plant and was well attended.

As Mr. Baldwin intends to contest the charge, Anne Rabbitte will be required to provide her sworn eye witness account from the witness box of what occurred on the night, as part of the State’s case.

She’ll also be open to cross examination by the defence.

Mr. Baldwin is also contesting a second charge where he is accused of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting word or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, or being reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have occured.

Judge Gabbett adjourned the case to May 23rd at Gort District Court for hearing.

