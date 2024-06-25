A Moycullen farm is to host a nature walk to promote biodiversity and sustainable agriculture.

Farming for Nature will be led by local beef farmer Gerald Walshe on his 22 hectare farm, which is a mixture of dry and wet meadows, hills and naturally regenerated woodland.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The farm walk this Sunday offers a chance to see the processes of high nature value farming up close for a small fee.

Farming for Nature Ambassador Gerald Walshe says there is a valuable link between farming and preservation:

The post Farm Walk promoting sustainable agriculture to be held in Moycullen appeared first on Galway Bay FM.