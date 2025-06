This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway IFA will this evening host a solar information event for farmers in Abbey in Loughrea.

The event on the farm of Bertie and Brian Roche in Kylemore aims to educate farmers about how they can benefit from solar energy, both financially and environmentally.

Free health checks from Croí will also be included from 5pm with the solar briefing at 7

IFA Regional Executive Roy O’Brien explains what will be discussed: