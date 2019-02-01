Farewell concert from Charlie Landsborough

British singer-songwriter Charlie Landsborough will be in concert at the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa on Thursday next, February 7.

His Galway appearance is as part of his farewell tour, which he has also marked by releasing a new album.

Charlie Landsborough, who has played all over the world, is hugely popular in Ireland and ranks among the country’s biggest selling artistes of all time. He has won just about every award possible in the Irish and UK Country Music scene, but Country only accounts for a small part of his repertoire.

Charlie’s music covers many areas, from ballads to folk, blues, country, rock ‘n’ roll, pop, Gospel and anthems. As a performer, he combines compassion and understanding with a deceptive simplicity, while his talent for spinning a yarn gives an added sense of intimacy to his shows.

