Far-right activists called out by local Councillor

The self-styled Irish Republican Brotherhood was expanding its Conamara base by actively organising and recruiting in Moycullen while ‘peddling false hope and mistruths’ in Oughterard, a meeting of Galway County Council heard this week.

The Connacht Tribune reported earlier this year that the IRB – a conspiracist political organisation that challenged the constitutional legitimacy of the State – had gained a foothold in Oughterard with the establishment of a Community Council in that village. It also planned to establish kangaroo courts in Oughterard.

They were now attempting to set up a similar branch in Moycullen as well as Mayo, Donegal and elsewhere, according to Councillor Tom Welby (Ind), who raised the issue at Monday’s local authority meeting.

Though he did not reference the IRB by name, Councillor Welby mentioned a website associated with the organisation, which confirmed attempts to establish a ‘Community Council’ and ‘Co-Op’ in Moycullen, as well as Oughterard.

During his contribution, Cllr Welby called on Galway County Council Chief Executive Liam Conneally to respond to a letter sent by the IRB to the local authority.

The July 10 missive effectively challenged the legitimacy of Galway County Council within the administrative area of Oughterard.

Cllr Welby quoted the letter, signed by a “Tom Walsh”, who claimed to be secretary of the IRB’s Oughterard Community Council and Co-Op.

It read: “Please note, that from November 2, 2024 onwards, any and all development proposals by Galway County Council Corporation (sic) or facilitated by Galway County Council Corporation, through the medium of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended/disqualified or any act, or any other medium, that may affect the Oughterard Mapped Community Area, must be on notice to the Oughterard Community Council, so that the Community Council may liaise and consult with the Oughterard Community Co-Op members for consideration and satisfaction of any development proposal though the public consultation process”.

The IRB plans to establish ‘Community Co-Ops’ and ‘Community Councils’ across Ireland, including several in County Galway as a parallel system of local government, that attempts to undermine local authorities like Galway County Council.

They were also advancing plans to set up a parallel judicial or courts system, including a ‘Community Court’ or kangaroo court in Oughterard.

Mr Conneally confirmed to Councillor Welby at Monday’s meeting that Galway County Council was the only legitimate local government organisation that was elected by the people of County Galway.

He also confirmed that Council management at County Hall were answerable to the people through the 39 democratically elected councillors. Mr Conneally said he would not respond to the letter.

Councillor Welby said that people went into a house in Oughterard last November claiming they were a Co-Op and came out claiming they were a Community Council.

But the democratically elected councillors on Galway County Council were the legitimate voice of the people, and all councillors should join him in expressing that, he said.

Councillor Welby said this organisation were “peddling false hope”, and “peddling mistruths”.

There were young people going around Oughterard wrongly claiming people don’t have to pay their car tax or insurance, or parking fines or Local Property Tax – they will get ‘stung’, he said.

Councillor Welby also claimed that people could get ‘burned’ if they joined the organisation’s property register, which was costing individuals €500 to register.

“I think this could end up like a Ponzi scheme,” claimed Councillor Welby of the parallel property register.

Pictured: Cllr Thomas Welby…didn’t mention conspiracists by name.