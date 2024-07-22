Fantastic line-up featured at South Galway Bay Music Festival

The South Galway Bay Music Festival is set to return for its third year, promising three nights of music and dance from July 26th to 28th, 2024. Hosted by the Ballinderreen GAA Club, the festival will feature a fantastic line-up suitable for all ages.

Festival organizer Mattie Larkin commented, “The South Galway Bay Music Festival is fast becoming one of the highlights of the summer calendar in Galway. The 2023 festival was a testament to the resilience and enthusiasm of our attendees and performers, and 2024 promises to be even bigger and better.”

Event Highlights:

Outdoor and Covered Wooden Dancefloors & Bars: Ensuring a fantastic experience regardless of weather.

Headline Acts for 2024: The Whistlin’ Donkeys, Johnny Brady, Derek Ryan, Olivia Douglas, Clodagh Lawlor, Gavin Gribben, and Jack Keogh.

Volunteer-Driven: Organized by energetic volunteers from Ballinderreen GAA, with proceeds supporting the development of a new multipurpose gym facility.

Festival Bus for all nights from Oranmore, Gort and Kinvara. Seats must be booked in advance

Fully licenced Bar

Food Trucks

Ticket Information:

Adult Tickets (18+): €25-€30

2 night Country Music Ticket Saturday & Sunday €50

Youth Tickets (13-17): €30 Friday night €15 Saturday/Sunday night

Children (12 and under): Free, with a supervising adult (maximum of 4 children per adult). ALL IRELAND FOOTBALL FINAL SHOWN ON THE BIG SCREEN

For more details and ticket purchases, visit Eventbrite or the festival website at www.southgalwaybaymusicfestival.ie.