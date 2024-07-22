Fantastic line-up featured at South Galway Bay Music Festival

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The South Galway Bay Music Festival is set to return for its third year, promising three nights of music and dance from July 26th to 28th, 2024. Hosted by the Ballinderreen GAA Club, the festival will feature a fantastic line-up suitable for all ages.
Festival organizer Mattie Larkin commented, “The South Galway Bay Music Festival is fast becoming one of the highlights of the summer calendar in Galway. The 2023 festival was a testament to the resilience and enthusiasm of our attendees and performers, and 2024 promises to be even bigger and better.”
Event Highlights:
- Outdoor and Covered Wooden Dancefloors & Bars: Ensuring a fantastic experience regardless of weather.
- Headline Acts for 2024: The Whistlin’ Donkeys, Johnny Brady, Derek Ryan, Olivia Douglas, Clodagh Lawlor, Gavin Gribben, and Jack Keogh.
- Volunteer-Driven: Organized by energetic volunteers from Ballinderreen GAA, with proceeds supporting the development of a new multipurpose gym facility.
- Festival Bus for all nights from Oranmore, Gort and Kinvara. Seats must be booked in advance
- Fully licenced Bar
- Food Trucks
Ticket Information:
- Adult Tickets (18+): €25-€30
- 2 night Country Music Ticket Saturday & Sunday €50
- Youth Tickets (13-17): €30 Friday night €15 Saturday/Sunday night
Children (12 and under): Free, with a supervising adult (maximum of 4 children per adult). ALL IRELAND FOOTBALL FINAL SHOWN ON THE BIG SCREEN
For more details and ticket purchases, visit Eventbrite or the festival website at www.southgalwaybaymusicfestival.ie.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Step forward for works on new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park
There has been a step forward for works on the building on a new elective surgical hub at Merlin ...
University of Galway to collaborate on €1m cross-border health surveillance project
University of Galway researchers are collaborating on a one million euro cross-border health surv...
Sport of cricket hopes to expand its boundaries
The Connacht Cricket Union (CCU) has warned that apathy from the people and clubs involved in the...
Inspection finds perfect compliance at Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe
A HIQA inspection of Nightingale Nursing Home near Ballinasloe has found high standards. The cent...
Pat McDonagh says “danger on the horizon” for small businesses if 9% VAT rate isn’t reintroduced
Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says there is “danger on the horizon” for small businesse...
New investigation reveals four complaints of sexual abuse against former Bishop of Galway
A new investigation has revealed the church received four separate complaints of childhood sexual...
All Ireland Football Final to be screened at Pearse Stadium in Salthill
The All Ireland Football Final is to be screened live at Pearse Stadium in Salthill on Sunday. Th...
Penn Engineering to create 70 jobs at Mervue plant
Penn Engineering is creating 70 jobs and investing €14m in its facility in Mervue. The investment...
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 3
In this week’s episode, we’re looking at recognising bias in media, exploring media s...