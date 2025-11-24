  • Services

Famous film-maker to refuse degree from University of Galway due to Technion links

Published:

  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Film-maker Margo Harkin says she will not accept an honorary degree from the University of Galway due to its links with Israeli institution Technion.

She joins Lelia Doolan and the late Margaretta D’Arcy to become the latest to either refuse or return their degrees.

The Derry based filmmaker was due to collect her degree at a ceremony this Thursday at the University along with artist Brian Bourke, entrepeneur and former senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh, harpist Kathleen Loughnane, actor and director Olwen Fouéré, Irish-language author Anna Heussaff, Irish language activist Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha, Irish history professor Kerby Miller and sean-nós expert Micheál Ó Cuaig.

Margo Harkin worked closely with the University of Galway for her film ‘Stolen’, which detailed the treatment of women in the mother and baby homes in Tuam and around the country.

She says that it’s disappointing the University would undermine the work done by its own Human Rights Centre.

