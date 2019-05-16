Family takes on Route 66 – for two worthy causes

A Galway family – inspired by the life-threatening illnesses that challenged two of their number – are undertaking a journey of their own in thanks….by biking the length of the iconic Route 66.

The Folan family from Oranmore will set off in September 2020 to travel from Chicago to Los Angeles and raise funds for meningitis and cancer support.

They’ve chosen their charities – Act for Meningitis and East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support – to reflect their own brush with family illness…and coming out the other end.

Because back in 1998, when Aileen Folan was just seven months old, she contracted meningitis and septicaemia. This was a life threading disease – but following treatment she recovered and is now a healthy 21 year old.

Then in 2010 Aileen’s mother Carmel was diagnosed with breast cancer – but after treatment and surgery, she too is now a survivor.

So in September 2020, the Folan family – joined by friends – will take on the challenge of travelling America’s iconic Route 66.

Four of them will travel by motorcycles with other family members travelling as support – and their challenge is to complete the journey in fifteen days.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.