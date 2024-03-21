Family Resource Centres in Galway are calling for long-term funding for therapeutic services.

It comes as the Forum for the centres has published a report looking at the impact of its services in Galway and across the country.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It shows that one-off funding of €1m supported over 8,000 adults and children through therapy and workshops in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Fergal Landy, the CEO National Forum of Family Resource Centres, says long term funding could increase the support these centres can provide:

The post Family Resource Centres in Galway call for long-term funding for proven therapeutic services appeared first on Galway Bay FM.