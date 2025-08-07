Family of teenager who died at Irish college in Galway Gaeltacht call for review

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The family of a teenage girl who died while attending Irish college in the Galway Gaeltacht are calling for an independent review.

Amelia Belle Ferguson had a history of heart issues – but her family have concerns over how her health was handled by Children’s Health Ireland.

Since she was a baby, Amelia Belle Ferguson had received care from CHI for a pre-existing heart condition.

The 14 year old died after collapsing while out on a walk at an Irish college in the Galway Gaeltacht last summer.

Her heart had been beating in chaotic rhythms and ultimately failed.

According to the Irish Times, her family are now calling for an independent review into the care provided by CHI.

Her mother, Suzi Mangan, question if issues raised at Amelia’s final appointment in May 2024 should have been taken more seriously.

The family also say they only learned important details about her health records after she died.

Ms. Mangan has stressed she does not want an inquest – but a specific external review of how the case was handled by CHI.