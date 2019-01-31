Family of missing Kinvara man still cling to hope

THE family and friends of the Kinvara man missing in Malaysia since January 1 last remain hopeful this week that there will still be a positive outcome in their efforts to locate him.

Stephen Warde (32) from Kinvara village was in touch with his family on New Year’s Day, but since then, no contact has been made with him.

There was a confirmed sighting of Stephen Warde in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, on the Saturday of December 29, but he hasn’t been seen since.

Mr. Warde, who worked in the Ecommerce business, had been on a break in Malaysia since the middle of November, but through the early days of January, concerns grew among his family when contact was lost with him.

His mother, Mary Morrissey, and two of her daughters, flew out to Malaysia in the middle of January in an effort to locate Stephen, and since then his two brothers have also flown to Kuala Lumpur to help with the search.

Local Kinvara councillor, Joe Byrne, who is liaising with the family and the media, in the search effort, told the Connacht Tribune that the family of Stephen Warde, along with his friends and the local community, were still hopeful of a positive outcome.

“The family have been tremendously heartened by the outpouring of goodwill, generosity and kindness shown to them over the past few weeks in their efforts to locate Stephen. They are most grateful for that,” said Joe Byrne.

