Family home could make an investment

O’Donnellan and Joyce are handling the sale of a lovely five-bed detached family residence in Newcastle – which could also make an ideal investment opportunity given its proximity to NUI Galway and UHG.

15 Sylvan Avenue in Fairlands Park was built in the 1970s by O’Malley Construction and the estate itself offers attractive communal green areas.

This property is situated towards the centre of the development on a quiet cul de sac. There is a pedestrian exit at the end of the cul de sac close, which brings you onto the Thomas Hynes Road with a bus stop just metres away. There is an excellent bus route to and from the city centre.

It is presented in turnkey condition and would make for an ideal family home or investment due to its convenient location on the doorstep of NUIG and UHG. In addition, it is also conveniently located within walking distance of the city centre, the Westside Shopping Centre, playing fields and near the local post office, Aldi supermarket and other shops in the West City Centre Park.

For full article see this week’s Connacht Tribune.