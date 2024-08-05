Family and friends honour popular teen who lost his life to meningitis

The family and friends of a hugely popular young Galway man who lost his life to meningitis got together to remember him with a major fundraiser – and last week presented over €100,000 to four charities on what would have been their friend’s 21st birthday.

Seamie Langan passed away tragically on October 5 2022 at the age of 19 after being hit with an aggressive form of bacterial meningococcal meningitis.

Last May, a Tractor and Truck Run took place in Ballygar in memory of Seamie, organised by his friends and family – followed by a massive auction that drew bids from near and far.

Funds were also raised via a ‘Shine ‘em up for Seamie’ iDonate page with donations and well-wishing messages being received from far and wide.

In addition, events such as non-uniform and jersey days, a bake sale and even a mini-tractor run were held in 13 local schools from pre-school right up to second level.

This multi-faceted fundraising initiative raised a phenomenal €100,652 for charity, exceeding everyone’s expectations – and a presentation took place in Kenny’s Bar, Ballygar last Saturday week, July 20, the eve of Seamie’s 21st birthday.

Michael Fitzmaurice TD performed the role of MC on the night and €25,163 was presented to each of the four beneficiaries – ACT for Meningitis; Rosabel’s Rooms which provides support to bereaved families following the death of a child; the ICU Department of Portiuncula Hospital where Seamie was so lovingly cared for, and Ballygar graveyard, Seamie’s final resting place.

Seamie grew up on a dairy farm in Ballygar with his parents and three siblings. He attended Ballygar primary school, followed by Coláiste Mhuire, Ballygar.

On leaving school, he completed a Green Certificate in Agriculture and continued to work on his home farm, while also working with the family bale haulage business, where he encountered many farmers throughout the summer season.

He loved farming and the outdoors, but he also loved life. He was full of fun and had many friends, both young and old.

The esteem in which he was held was evident in the massive turn-out for the Tractor and Truck Run.

And the fundraising auction that same night also drew a huge crowd – in person and on line. Auctioneer, Ivan Connaughton, did a superb job in successfully selling 60 auction lots while LSL Auctions provided buyers with an option of viewing and purchasing online, with buyers tuning in from as far afield as the USA.

Siobhan Holohan of ACT for Meningitis; Suzanne McClean of Rosabel’s Rooms; Charlotte Carter, Clinical Nurse Manager, ICU Portiuncula Hospital, and Mary Geraghty of the Ballygar Graveyard Committee expressed their gratitude as they accepted the donations on behalf of each of the beneficiaries.

The Shine ‘em up for Seamie fundraising campaign was made possible by the incredible support of Seamie’s family, his friends and neighbours who together were the driving force behind this initiative.

In addition, the assistance and expertise provided by the Ballygar Truckin’ committee proved crucial in ensuring the successful organisation of both the run and the auction.

“The Shine ‘em up for Seamie fundraising committee are extremely grateful to all the people who worked tirelessly to make this event such an overwhelming success, too numerous to name. A huge thanks to the many people from near and far, as well as the numerous businesses and schools who generously donated to the cause,” said a spokesperson this week.

“This fundraising initiative was the epitome of community spirit and is a testament to the many hearts that Seamie touched, from young to old, over his nineteen years.

“It is hoped that the funds raised will act to raise awareness around meningitis and help to support other families, while also keeping Seamie’s memory alive,” they added.

Pictured: Organisers and recipients at the Shine ‘em up for Seamie presentation night. Photos: Astrid Perez.