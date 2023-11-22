Family and friends climb Croagh Patrick in memory of beloved wife and mother

Two families came together on Ireland’s Holy Mountain to pay tribute to a mother, wife and friend – and raised over €38,000 by climbing Croagh Patrick in her memory.

The Sweeney and Creaven families of Ballinasloe and Killimordaly, along with friends and family, wanted to do something tangible in honour of the late Mary Sweeney.

So over 150 people set off for Croagh Patrick, with 128 people completing the climb on October 21 – followed by a night in Padraig Pearses Clubhouse, where Mary served in various roles throughout the years and was an avid supporter.

The idea was inspired by her son Shane, who thought it would be a fitting tribute to Mary and a challenge that she would get a kick out of seeing people complete!

“A lot of people commented during the climb that she was definitely there guiding people to the top. Her presence was with us every step of the way and it was a beautiful day of remembrance for a lady who touched so many lives,” he said.

The support received for the climb was phenomenal.

Her husband Tommy – along with his sons Shane, Tomas and Alan – were delighted to present a cheque of €38,325 to Charlene Hurley for the Galway Hospice this week.

The family were keen to repay the kindness shown to them by the Galway Hospice, when they so lovingly cared for Mary in the last few weeks of her life.

The Sweeney and Creaven families would like to send their heartfelt thanks to all who supported the climb in memory of Mary.

“She is sorely missed every day by her family and friends, and it is a true testament to the legacy she has left behind to see so many people support the fundraiser in her name,” said one of the group.

Pictured: The family of the late Mary Sweeney presenting a cheque for €38,325 to Charlene Hurley (seated) of Galway Hospice, the proceeds of their Croagh Patrick Climb. Pictured are (front – from left) Mary’s grandchildren Josh, Holly, Ally, Ellie, Liam, Nathan, Cillian; (seated) Kerril Creaven, Shane Sweeney, Charlene Hurley, Mary’s husband Tommy Sweeney, Tomàs Sweeney, Alan Sweeney, and (back) Amy Sweeney, Elaine Kenny and Annie Sweeney. Photo: Gerry Stronge.