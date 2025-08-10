Falling branches cause more power cuts after ‘mild storm’

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
A Galway TD has slammed as completely unacceptable that ‘a light storm’ would bring down power lines that had only been replaced after the damage caused by Storm Éowyn.
Independent Ireland TD Michael Fitzmaurice has called on the Government to take immediate action to prevent recurring power outages in the West, following what he described as a “light storm” that nonetheless left residents without electricity once again.
“It’s not acceptable – this issue needs to be taken by the scruff of the neck once and for all,” he said, in the aftermath of Storm Floris.
Deputy Fitzmaurice pointed to the Ballinlough area on the Roscommon side of his constituency, which he said had again seen electricity lines fall, leaving homes without power just six months after new infrastructure had been installed.
“People who were left without power for 15 or 16 days during the last storm are now suffering again after a mere blow of wind. It is disgusting.”
The Roscommon/Galway TD has called on Minister Darragh O’Brien to issue a clear instruction on tree cutting, claiming that insufficient tree-cutting near power lines was at the root of the problem.
“The machines have already been in there cutting; evidently they did not do the job right. They should have cut back enough. The ESB now needs to take this by the scruff of the neck and once and for all decide what they’re doing and what they’re not doing,” he said.
Calling on Minister O’Brien to issue direct instructions to the utility company, Fitzmaurice urged the Government to ‘forget about what people are objecting to’ and ‘take decisive action to remove all trees near to power lines, they must be taken out it’s that simple, whatever the distance is required get it done to put an end to this once and for all’.
“It’s way past time that a stop is put to this codswallop. Get out there and cut them trees and this will not happen again,” he said.
He said the people of the west were continuing to bear the brunt of failed policies and warned that unless urgent decisions were made, further outages would follow.
“It is sickening to see new power lines that were only put up six months ago flattened again today. When are we going to cop on as a country and put people before everything else?” he asked in conclusion.
Pictured: Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Driving test deadline shifts up several gears
Driving test wait times have been cut nearly in half since April, with applicants now waiting 14 ...
Family Diaspora flocks to Galway again for twelfth annual Mannion Clan Gathering
Large numbers from among the global Mannion diaspora – from the US, Canada, Australia, Latvia and...
Funding for Ahascragh Distillery under EU Just Transition Fund
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding has been awarded to Ahascragh Distillery unde...
Galway Pride gets underway this weekend
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThis year's Galway Pride Week will get underway tomor...
Club celebrates 30th anniversary with fundraiser for Parkinson’s support
The stage is set for Sunday as East Galway United Soccer Club marks 30 years since its formation,...
Knocknacarra teen features in series on rising young footballers
A young Galway footballer is to feature in a new documentary series on RTÉ television next week. ...
Galway hosts final stages of All-Ireland Rounders competition for the first time
By KATIE FINNEGAN GAA Rounders will take centre stage in Galway this weekend, as the city host...
Councillor calls for more frequent valuations on vacant sites and homes
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city councillor says there's a pressing need for mo...
Uisce Eireann slammed over 'botch job' works on main city road
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Eireann is coming under fire over a 'botch job'...