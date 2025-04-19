  • Services

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The fall-out from the Sceirde Rocks wind farm issues continues to be assessed in the Connemara region.

The ending of the project is seen as having a long-term impact on the wind energy industry on the West Coast.

With climate concerns and security of energy topping the agenda, it looked good for wind farms off the Connemara and south Mayo coastline.

The oceans in that region are regarded as the best location in Europe for generating power from the winds.

But since the pull-out from the Sceirde project by the MacQuarrie Bank of Australia, doubts have emerged.

If one of the strongest financial institutions in the world cannot handle the elements at Sceirde, who can?

Talk abounds about floating wind turbines out to sea, but experts in the field say this is a long way off; the technology is not there yet.

Now there are implications.

Immediate issues include the future development of Rosaveal Harbour, where €30m has been allocated by the Government.

The Sceirde promoters favoured that initiative.

And if wind farms of the Connemara coast face problems such as location, economics and environmental concerns Rosaveal Harbour may be one of the big losers.

