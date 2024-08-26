Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 8
On the final episode, we take a look back at all the highlights and themes throughout Fake or Fact – You Decide.
We’ve brought you through deepfake, fact-checking, satire, social media, bias and so much more.
We’re enjoyed talking to the public about different media literacy topics, and all our contributors over the past eight weeks.
On episode 8, we reflect on all of this, and we speak to our listener panel, to get their take on the series.
