Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 7

Explore seven explores fact-checking – how do media companies fact check information.

And how do the public rate their own ability to decipher what’s real and what’s not.





In this episode, we take a deep-dive into how media verify that certain stories, images and videos are genuine.

All media sources have systems and process in place to check facts and to verify comments, claims, images, videos and stories.

We’ll hear from Padraic Ryan, Storyful’s Head of Editorial in Europe, the Middle East and Africa who chat about Storyful.

We also hear from Managing Editor of Journal Media, Susan Daly about the establishment of the FactCheck platform on news website TheJournal.ie.

