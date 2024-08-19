Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 7
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Explore seven explores fact-checking – how do media companies fact check information.
And how do the public rate their own ability to decipher what’s real and what’s not.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
In this episode, we take a deep-dive into how media verify that certain stories, images and videos are genuine.
All media sources have systems and process in place to check facts and to verify comments, claims, images, videos and stories.
We’ll hear from Padraic Ryan, Storyful’s Head of Editorial in Europe, the Middle East and Africa who chat about Storyful.
We also hear from Managing Editor of Journal Media, Susan Daly about the establishment of the FactCheck platform on news website TheJournal.ie.
The post Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 7 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Councillor claims NTA is ‘law unto themselves’ and need to address transport issues
Galway City East councillor Shane Forde is claiming the NTA is a ‘law unto themselves’...
Galway County Council paid €2m for public liability claims in 2023
Galway County Council had to pay out almost two million euro for public liability claims in 2023....
Galway Rose up third tonight for night one of festival
Our Galway Rose is third up tonight, for the first selection night of the festival. Medical socia...
Figures show burglaries on the rise over the last year
Burglaries within the Galway Garda Division have increased by eight per cent over the past twelve...
Host of artists regenerated grey Gort laneway with vibrant murals
A once-neglected corner of Gort has been transformed into a riot of colour and imagination after ...
New Zealand historian tells the story of the family dynasty from Garbally House
A New Zealander with a passion for history – and for Ireland through his wife’s ancestry as a mem...
Significant tax judgement registered against Oranmore orthodentist
An Oranmore dentist who closed her practice after being suspended by the Dental Council, has been...
Galway man’s Wild Atlantic Way tractor trek for Gaza raised almost €16,000
A Galway man’s 15-day trek in an open-top vintage tractor along Ireland’s Wild Atlant...
Roadworks expected to cause delays in Clarinbridge from tomorrow.
Motorists are advised to expect delays due to Roadworks in Clarinbridge Village tomorrow. It̵...