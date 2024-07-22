Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 3
In this week’s episode, we’re looking at recognising bias in media, exploring media sources in Ireland and abroad, as well as in advertising.
We first explore bias in terms of Irish media, and hear from the public as to what bias, if any, they believe is present in Irish media.
We take an in-depth look at news sources in the United States and any bias that is prevalent in them.
We focus specically on Fox News and CNN, and hear from Larry Donnelly, Attorney and Lecturer at the University of Galway.
We’ll also be looking at bias in advertising as a source of media, and also how advertising impacts on our wellbeing.
