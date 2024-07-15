Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 2

Fake or Fact – You Decide is a weekly look at media literacy, brought to you by the newsteam.

Episode two is all about Deepfake – the term originated around 2018, and involves the manipulation of content.





In this episode we explore what Deepfake is, how to spot it and how it is affecting media and news.

Deepfake scholar, Professor Danielle Citron, explains what Deepfake is at the beginning of the episode to gain a better understanding.

We spoke to people on the streets of Galway, getting them to listen and compare AI-manipulated audio to real audio.

We also hear a case study of an Irish Times article from last year, which was over 80% written by Chat GPT as a hoax and was published by the paper.

We also explore deepfake in the context of the Ukraine – Russia war.

Fake or Fact – You Decide is brought to you by Galway Bay fm and is funded by Coimisiún na Meán.

Join the newsteam for ‘Fake or Fact – You Decide’ each Saturday from 6pm.

