Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 1

Published:

Episode one of the news team’s programme exploring media literacy explores the following topics:
1.The importance of being able to accurately interpret the myriad of information we are bombarded with each day
2.How the Oireachtas is facing the challenge of the ever expanding world of mass media
and
3. The dangers of misleading headlines
Listen back here:
Media Literacy is so important and ‘Fake or Fact – You Decide’ will guide you through the complicated information world each Saturday from 6pm.
Fake or Fact – You Decide is brought to you by Galway Bay fm and is funded by Coimisiún na Meán

