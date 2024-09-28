Fair and Festival has loads of horsing about!

The annual Ballinasloe Horse Fair and Festival is back for 2024, offering an exciting double-weekend event that blends rich equestrian tradition with vibrant community festivities.

Running over this weekend and next, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for all, with the first weekend dedicated to the historic Ballinasloe Horse Fair and the second weekend expanding into a family-friendly festival.

This weekend is entirely focused on equestrian activities, celebrating one of the oldest horse fairs in Europe, dating back to the 17th century. And this Sunday, two prestigious equine competitions will take centre stage in the Fairgreen – the Credit Union Horse of the Fair and the Jim Derwin Equestrian Pony of the Fair.

Next Tuesday, a History & Heritage Evening will take place at Gullane’s Hotel, offering visitors a fascinating look into the fairs of the 19th century and the town’s storied past. This event is free and open to all.

The second weekend of the Ballinasloe Fair and Festival, begins on Friday with a spectacular fireworks display, after which the town hosts a Street Tug of War competition.

Saturday, October 5, will showcase Ballinasloe’s agricultural roots with a traditional sheep display, while the Mare & Foal Classes in the Sand Arena will highlight the finest young horses in the region. Music fans can enjoy live performances throughout the day, with Country music star Cliona Hagan performing at 3pm.

There’s Motorbike Stunt Show on Sunday, October 6, while vintage enthusiasts can admire classic cars and antique tractors at the Vintage Show. Visitors can also explore the Food and Craft Market, where local artisans and vendors will showcase unique products and delicious treats.

For those with a creative flair, the Children’s Art & Craft Competitions and Baking Competition will be held in a marquee on Dunlo Street, with prizes awarded for categories such as brown soda bread, chocolate brownies, and more.

Sunday’s festivities will conclude with two crowd-favourite events: a children’s tractor race and a tug-of-war competition, providing a fitting close to a fun-filled weekend.

For more information, visit the official festival website at www.ballinasloeoctoberfair.ie.

Pictured at the launch of the Ballinasloe Fair and Festival were Grainne Murphy CEO, BCU; Thomas Gullane; Jackie Carroll, Galway Co Co; inspector Declan Rock; chairman Mal Croffy; Una McDonagh of Supermac’s, Pat Fox; BUC chairman Sean Madden and Willie Glynn.