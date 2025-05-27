  • Services

Services

Failure to deliver affordable housing across Galway dominates council meeting

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Failure to deliver affordable housing across Galway dominates council meeting
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The failure to build any affordable housing across Galway over the past decade has dominated a council meeting.

But a special meeting of all 39 county councillors held in Oranmore-Maree heard it’s not due to lack of will on behalf of the local authority.

Instead, the finger was pointed at Government policy – which makes it effectively impossible to build affordable housing developments.

The only affordable housing delivered in Galway in more than ten years is a handful of homes in Claregalway.

Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag proposed they write to Government – and she explained to David Nevin what they’re asking for.

More like this:
no_space
UHG has country's second highest number of patients on trolleys

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway has the country's second h...

no_space
Government funding for Inisbofin community development company

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment funding of 152,000 euro has been announced...

no_space
Irish Socksciety named overall winner of Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2025 awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal sock company Irish Socksciety has been announce...

no_space
Garbally College marks final St Joseph’s Day with farewell and new beginning

One of Galway’s most famous sporting schools – St Joseph’s College, Garbally – marked a poignant ...

no_space
Cancellations on the rise at Galway hospitals

Hospital-initiated cancellations of patients’ appointments increased at three of Galway’s public ...

no_space
Annual Malawi Tea Party helps to transform lives of kids in poverty-stricken village

The people of Clarinbridge are set to once again rally round a local couple’s campaign that is tr...

no_space
Power outages in Galway rise by 40 per cent which is double the national average

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanned and unplanned power outages in Galway increas...

no_space
Inland Fisheries Ireland re-opens Galway, Erriff and Moy fisheries

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMInland Fisheries Ireland is today re-opening the Galw...

no_space
Clifden driving test centre to remain open during the summer despite mixed messages from the RSA

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMClifden driving test centre is to remain open during ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up