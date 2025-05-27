Failure to deliver affordable housing across Galway dominates council meeting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The failure to build any affordable housing across Galway over the past decade has dominated a council meeting.

But a special meeting of all 39 county councillors held in Oranmore-Maree heard it’s not due to lack of will on behalf of the local authority.

Instead, the finger was pointed at Government policy – which makes it effectively impossible to build affordable housing developments.

The only affordable housing delivered in Galway in more than ten years is a handful of homes in Claregalway.

Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag proposed they write to Government – and she explained to David Nevin what they’re asking for.