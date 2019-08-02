Facelift for historic Mechanics building

The Galway Mechanics Institute (GMI) building, which dates from 1844, is currently undergoing repair works to its roof and chimney, with plans for further renovations in the pipeline.

The Institute is “a big part of the history of Galway,” according to member Nuala Nolan. It was initially set up to provide education to tradesmen, which would enable them to adapt to new technologies and production methods brought about by the Industrial Revolution.

Nolan, who was previously a councillor in Galway City East, has welcomed the repairs and hopes that GMI will receive further facelifts in the future.

“At the moment re-generation is happening slowly. It is one of the biggest buildings in Galway City, so this development is welcome. We want to paint the front and do little repairs inside and hopefully paint the snooker room also.”

Mechanics Institutes originated in Scotland in the early 1820s with the aim of educating tradesmen in the rapidly changing world of the Industrial Revolution.

In 1826, a committee formed the first such institute in Galway, establishing a library and newspaper-reading room in the ballroom of the Corn Exchange, Eyre Square.

See full story in this week’s Galway City Tribune.