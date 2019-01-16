Eyrecourt Post Office to close today amid calls on Government to intervene

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eyrecourt post office is to close its doors today (Weds Jan 16) amid calls on the Government to intervene against such closures.

The East Galway outlet close to the Offaly border is one of 18 to close throughout the county as part of a restructuring plan.

Supporters of the Eyrecourt rural office gathered in force for a protest last November, however an independent review group later upheld the decision to close the branch.

Branches at Woodlawn and Garrafrauns closed their doors last month (Dec).

At the end of January, five further local branches will close including Menlough, Colemanstown, Ballymoe, Glinsk and Moyard.

At 9, hear Ballinasloe area councillor Dermot Connolly who says the government has a responsibility in relation to these communities…..