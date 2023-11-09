Eyrecourt disability advocate welcomes accessibility improvements but says more needs to be done
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A leading disability advocate is welcoming planned accessibility improvements in Eyrecourt but says more needs to be done
Three new disabled parking spaces are to be installed in the area, along with the resurfacing of a large section of the square.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Councillor Declan Kelly has been working alongside Physical Impairment Ireland to improve accessibility and supports in the area.
Chair of Galway Disability Forum, Peter Gohery, who is from the area, says a better understanding of disability barriers is needed:
The post Eyrecourt disability advocate welcomes accessibility improvements but says more needs to be done appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Salthill-native Senator warns Taoiseach to sit back and listen during international Gaza conference
Salthill-native Senator, Gerard Craughwell is recommending The Taoiseach should sit back and list...
Net closes on travelling gang
A spate of burglaries across East Galway in the last three weeks that had been carried out by a t...
Galway visionaries can avail of Going for Growth to develop their businesses
Going for Growth’s past participants from Galway are encouraging female entrepreneurs in the coun...
Timeless property sitting in picturesque countryside
Nestled in the picturesque countryside of Mountbellew is this two-storey house which boasts a tim...
Cathedral’s stained-glass windows shed light on our past
The town of Loughrea has no shortage of attractions – from its Blue Flag beach to its vibrant soc...
IONIQ 6 named as Irish Car of the Year 2024
In what has been an incredibly successful year for Hyundai and a host of awards for their IONIQ 6...
Dáithí’s transplanted locks shave years off
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Since going public about his hair transplant...
Taking your chances on thumbing to home
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Back in the day we never called it hitchhiking or even hi...
Volunteers who make the world a better place on so many fronts
They’re the unsung heroes at the heart of their communities and sports clubs; quietly carrying ou...