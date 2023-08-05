Eyre Square to host Hiroshima Peace Memorial tomorrow afternoon
The annual Galway Hiroshima Peace Memorial will take place in the city tomorrow.
This year marks the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombings of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.
The annual event is organised by the Galway Alliance Against War and guest speakers will include well-known activist, Margaretta D’Arcy.
The memorial event will get underway at Eyre Square tomorrow afternoon at 1.30.
