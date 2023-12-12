  • Services

Eye witness accounts of Israel and West Bank to be shared at public meetings in Tuam and Knocknacarra

Published:

Stories from Israel and the West Bank will be shared at two public meetings in Tuam and Knocknacarra.

Máire Ní Mheibhric has volunteered in the West Bank but was evacuated when the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out.


She will make a presentation tonight at The Abbey Tavern, The Square, Tuam at 7.30PM, and tomorrow night in St Anthony’s room at Knocknacarra Church.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Máire explains what will be dealt with during the talks.

