  • Services

Services

Extremely rare orchid appears at Renville Park in Oranmore for first time in 80 years

Published:

Extremely rare orchid appears at Renville Park in Oranmore for first time in 80 years
Share story:

An extremely rare orchid has appeared at Renville Park in Oranmore for the first time in 80 years.

Up to 30 Autumn Lady’s Tresses Orchids were spotted by amateur botanist Mark O’ Mahoney in the “no mow zone” near the car park.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

They’re classified as “near threatened” and were last recorded in Oranmore in the 1940’s.

Biodiversity Officer at Galway County Council, Rosina Joyce, told David Nevin the “no mow zone” has proven a huge success – but they didn’t expect this.

The post Extremely rare orchid appears at Renville Park in Oranmore for first time in 80 years appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Claddagh Watch introduce extra patrols for Leaving Cert results

Claddagh Watch are introducing extra patrols tonight for students following the Leaving Cert resu...

no_space
Annual convention of Ireland’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community to take place in Ballybrit

The annual convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Ireland will take place in Ballybrit t...

no_space
Galway students react to Leaving Certificate results

Around three thousands students across Galway have received their Leaving Cert results today. Nat...

no_space
Annual Féile na bhFlaitheartach to get underway on Inis Mór

The annual Féile na bhFlaitheartach summer festival gets underway on Inis Mór tomorrow. Now in it...

no_space
Funding for community projects in Eyrecourt, Clonbur and Ahascragh

Funding has been announced for three community projects in Eyrecourt, Clonbur and Ahascragh. Each...

no_space
Planned industrial action by public health nurse management in Galway suspended

Planned industrial action by public health nurse management in Galway this morning has been suspe...

no_space
Galway and Waterford only counties to have satisfactory number of GPs

Galway and Waterford are the only two counties in Ireland to have what the WHO deems a satisfacto...

no_space
Two Spiddal based publishers shortlisted for Irish-Language Book of the Year Publishing Awards

Two Spiddal based publishers are among the 11 shortlisted for the Irish-Language Book of the Year...

no_space
3,000 Galway students to receive Leaving Cert results today

Around three thousand Galway students are set to receive their Leaving Certificate results today....

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up