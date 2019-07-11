Extra-time agony for Galway minors in thrilling showdown

Mayo 1-18

Galway 1-17

(After extra time)

IVAN SMYTH AT TUAM STADIUM

GALWAY suffered an agonising one-point defeat after extra time as Mayo claimed their first minor football title since 2014 in a rousing decider at Tuam Stadium last Friday evening.

The Tribesmen were going for their fifth provincial crown in-a-row and were aiming to remain the only Connacht side to win the title since it changed to an under 17 age limit last year.

When Tomo Culhane’s penalty pushed Galway four points clear in extra time, it seemed that they had finally shrugged off Mayo’s stubborn resistance. However, Mayo struck two points before Frank Irwin’s penalty broke Galway hearts.

Donal Ó Fatharta’s side had chances to bring this game to a penalty shootout with James McLaughlin, who was arguably Galway’s best performer on the day, sending an effort to the right and wide with the last kick of the game. Galway will face Leinster champions Kildare in the All-Ireland quarter finals in under three weeks time.

Culhane opened the scoring with a free in the first minute before Irwin replied for Mayo. Evan Nolan then pushed Galway ahead once more with Mayo midfielder Ethan Henry levelling the game.

Galway enjoyed a purple patch with Salthill/Knocknacarra clubman Culhane grabbing a point while two minutes later his shot hit off the post and fell to Nathan Grainger. The Claregalway clubman was one-on-one with Luke Jennings but the Mayo goalkeeper made a close range save to deny Galway a goal. James McLaughlin, however, pointed the resulting ’45 before Daniel Cox and Culhane pushed Galway four points ahead.

The hosts were struggling to win their own kickouts and after Mayo wing back Shaun Dempsey claimed a Galway re-start, the ball was recycled to Ciaran Mylett who struck a point. Ethan Henry and Dylan Thornton added further scores for Mayo.

Galway responded with a Culhane free before Irwin and Mylett points left the sides level for the fourth time. Rory Morrin pushed Mayo ahead for the first time after 29 minutes. Subsequently, Mayo’s Shaun Dempsey drove forward and kicked a point before two Culhane frees helped Galway level the game at nine points apiece at the break.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.