Extra stops being considered for Connemara local link routes

Published:

Extra stops being considered for Connemara local link routes
Extra bus stops are being considered for the Local Link services in Connemara.

Some of the existing stops are up to 14km apart, and there have been calls for the service to pick up passengers anwyhere along the route – as is common in local areas.


The NTA has informed Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cúiv that Local Link Galway will now examine possible extra stops.

Deputy Ó Cúiv says while it’s not the perfect solution, it is a step in the right direction:

The post Extra stops being considered for Connemara local link routes appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

