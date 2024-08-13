Extra services for Galway confirmed in new train timetable

Irish Rail has confirmed extra train services for Galway in a new timetable.

Along with seven additional services between Galway and Hueston Station, there will also be additional stops at Oranmore and Attymon.





The new timetable, which will commence on Monday August 26th, will also contain slight time changes to some existing services.

There will be five additional weekday, and two additional Sunday services between Galway and Heuston Station, including a new earlier first service at 5:45.

The new timetable will also include three additional stops at Oranmore and two extra stops at Attymon at various times throughout the week.

There will be increased capacity on existing services, with 41 new carriages being added to the Intercity railcar fleet.

The changes were made following public consultation, and the new timetable comes into play from Monday the 26th August.

