Extra sailings for Inishbofin in new contract for ferry service

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Extra Friday sailings for Inishbofin are included in the new contract for the ferry service which comes into effect tomorrow

The Department has agreed a 5-year, 2.75 million euro contract for a passenger ferry and light cargo service for the Galway island

The service must provide a minimum of 2 return sailings per day, with extra sailings provided during the summer months

The new contract provides an extra weekly return sailing, on Friday afternoons, to facilitate islanders returning to the island for the weekend

The contract has been announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary

