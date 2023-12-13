Extra Garda to start in Headford on December 19

Headford Garda Station will receive an additional Garda from December 19.

Two Gardaí had been deployed in the station to cover the area which stretches from Inisquin island to Belclare.





The position in Headford is now being advertised internally for an additional full-time Garda appointment.

Local councillor for Tuam Andrew Reddington says it is welcome news for the area.

