Extra funding provided to ensure that the Galway Warm Home Hub continues until December

The Department of the Environment have confirmed that funding to the tune of €30,000, along with further funding of €30,000 provided by Galway City Council, will enable the continuation of the Galway Warm Home Hub until this December.

Under the EU NetZeroCities Pilot Programme, Galway City Council secured €1m in funding over a two-year period to carry out a project focusing on energy efficiency in buildings in the Westside area of their DZ through a ‘Warm Home Hub’.

The Warm Home Hob operates out of the Westside Resource Centre and supports homeowners in Galway to transform their houses into sustainable, energy-efficient, healthier homes.

The announcement has been welcomed by Galway West Fianna Fail TD John Connolly who told Galway Bay FM News that it is important now to look at the operation as a whole and put it on a more permanent footing.