Extensive roadworks will be taking place in Ballinasloe Town for the next three weeks.

Five road sections will be undergoing resurfacing works, and motorists are advised to expect delays.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The roads involved are R358 Derrymullen, R348 Bridge Street, Townparks Road, Canal Drive and Meadowbrooke Drive/Poolboy Cottages.

Traffic management will in place during the works, which will take place between 7AM and 7PM for the next three weeks.

The post Extensive roadworks in Ballinasloe Town for next three weeks appeared first on Galway Bay FM.